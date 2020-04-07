Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza Starrer 'Masti' Interesting Trivia; Read

Riteish Deshmukh is known in Bollywood for his impeccable comic timing and the ability to make the audiences roll with laughter. His 2004-release Masti is the first movie in the series of adult comedy movies, the latter two being Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti. Masti also starred his real-life wife, Genelia D'Souza opposite him.

The plot of Riteish Deshmukh starrer Masti revolves around three friends, Meet, Amar and Prem. Each of them is dissatisfied with their partner and decide to have an affair. However, they all start dating the same girl whose character is played by Lara Dutta and later, they also become prime suspects for a murder investigation. Masti was directed by Indra Kumar.

Besides Ritesh Deshmukh, the movie also starred Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Genelia D'Souza, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn and Archana Puran Singh and Satish Shah in important roles. Here are some interesting trivia from the Riteish Deshmukh starrer:

Initially, Fardeen Khan and Saif Ali Khan were cast as Amar and Prem. But after they dropped out of the film, the roles when to Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani.

Masti was originally titled to release as Khujli

Bipasha Basu was originally cast for the role of Monica in Masti which was later played by Lara Dutta

Masti is one of the first adult comedies of India which was then made into the franchise Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were paired opposite each other in the movie while they were also dating in real life. The couple went on to get married in 2012

Archana Puran Singh's character is an ardent WWE fan in Masti

Indra Kumar worked with the cast of Masti for the first time except for Ajay Devgn. The duo had worked together in the 1997-release Ishq which also cast Aamir Khan, Kajol and Juhi Chawla

Upcoming Ritesh Deshmukh's movies

Ritesh Deshmukh's last silver screen venture is Baaghi 3 where he plays the brother of Tiger Shroff. However, after about two weeks of its release, the movie got stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Riteish Deshmukh, however, seems to have his kitty full at the moment with Koochie Kooochie Hota Hai, Bachchan Pandey, Housefull 5 and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

