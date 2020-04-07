Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza Starrer 'Masti' Interesting Trivia; Read

Riteish Deshmukh is known in Bollywood for his impeccable comic timing and the ability to make the audiences roll with laughter. His 2004-release Masti is the first movie in the series of adult comedy movies, the latter two being Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti. Masti also starred his real-life wife, Genelia D'Souza opposite him.
The plot of Riteish Deshmukh starrer Masti revolves around three friends, Meet, Amar and Prem. Each of them is dissatisfied with their partner and decide to have an affair. However, they all start dating the same girl whose character is played by Lara Dutta and later, they also become prime suspects for a murder investigation. Masti was directed by Indra Kumar.
Besides Ritesh Deshmukh, the movie also starred Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Genelia D'Souza, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn and Archana Puran Singh and Satish Shah in important roles. Here are some interesting trivia from the Riteish Deshmukh starrer:
Ritesh Deshmukh's last silver screen venture is Baaghi 3 where he plays the brother of Tiger Shroff. However, after about two weeks of its release, the movie got stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Riteish Deshmukh, however, seems to have his kitty full at the moment with Koochie Kooochie Hota Hai, Bachchan Pandey, Housefull 5 and Chhatrapati Shivaji.
