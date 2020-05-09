Genelia D'Souza Captures Cutest Moment Between Riteish Deshmukh & Their Dog; See Here

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza have kept their fans and followers in good spirits with their social media updates throughout the lockdown imposed by the government. On Saturday, Genelia posted the cutest pictures of Riteish cuddling up with their pet golden retriever Flash.

She gave it an adorable caption - "Baba Love❤️❤️❤️" as the pictures spell pure love between the two. Fans of the couple have showered the post with lots of heart emojis and love for their furry friend.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has been entertaining his fans through his Instagram updates during the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. Riteish had even posted a hilarious animated video to create awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene.

In the video, the Baaghi 3 actor and a computer-generated cartoon of the COVID virus sing a duet which ends in the death of the virus as the actor washes his hands with soap and water.

Have a look:

What's next for Riteish Deshmukh?

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen on the silver screen in Ahmed Khan's action thriller film Baaghi 3 along with actors Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The Housefull star is all set to feature in a historical film trilogy based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movies will reportedly be directed by Jhund fame Nagraj Manjule and will also feature actor Sharad Kelkar who was last seen in the Om Raut directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

