Disney+ Hotstar Shows To Watch: From 'The Mandalorian' To 'Fairy Tale Weddings'

Hotstar is all set to launch its new app, Disney+ Hotstar on March 29, 2020. Hotstar rolled out the beta version of Disney+ a couple of days ago in India and ever since then, there is a buzz about the interesting shows it has to offer. Viewers are already excited about the launch as Disney is all about nostalgia. But apart from the already released shows, Disney+ Hotstar will also be releasing original series that one can binge-watch. Here’s taking a look at a few of the new series that one can binge-watch on Disney+ Hotstar once it is officially launched in India.

Fairy tale weddings

Fairy Tale Weddings is based on real-life weddings that will be portrayed in a fairy tale way. Disney will help these couples to make their dream come true and recreate the magic they used to see on television. Watch the trailer here.

The Mandalorian

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is reported to be the first live-action series from the Star Wars Universe. The Mandalorian is set five years after the Return of the Jedi and also goes back in before the happenings in The Force Awakens. The series is also loved because of Baby Yoda. Watch the trailer here.

Diary of a Future President

The trailer of Diary of a Future President revolves around a 12-year-old girl who tries to survive all the mishaps that she faces during her teenage life. She also keeps writing notes in her diary and later forgets about it and her mother reminds her about the diary. Towards the end, the trailer shows the 12-year-old all grown up and is standing for the post of a president. Watch the trailer below.

High School Musical: The Musical: The series

The High School Musical: The Musical: The series is based on the life of a group of college students who try to recreate the magic of Troy and Gabriella on High School Musical: The Musical. However, the group get into some intense problems that are hard to solve. Watch the trailer here.

