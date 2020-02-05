Disney+ In India To Launch On March 29, 2020; Rebranded To 'Disney+ Hotstar'

Indian internet streaming users will now be able to watch some of their favourite content of the famous Disney+ platform. The streaming service Disney+ is arriving in India on March 29, which will be available through Hotstar. Disney owns Hotstar as its acquisition of Fox, and both Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium are reportedly going to be rebranded to ‘Disney+ Hotstar'. The exact subscription price has not been revealed yet, though the two tiers will continue their current approach i.e the new Hotstar Premium will include Disney's back catalogue and Disney+ originals, while the new Hotstar VIP won't have access to Disney+ originals. Read more about Disney+ being launched in India.

#DisneyPlus is launching in India on Hostar March 29th, almost the same time D+ launches in Europe. pic.twitter.com/dyW0AIqyjI — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) February 5, 2020

Disney+ launches in India

The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, made the announcement on their quarterly earnings call and stated that they are excited to announce the launch of Disney+ in India through our Hotstar service on March 29. The service is going to start at the beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season. They are going to rebrand their existing Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription tiers to Disney Plus Hotstar. The company sees this as a great opportunity to use the already proven platform of Hotstar to launch the new Disney+ service in one of the most populated and fastest-growing economies in the world.

Official Disney+ Release Dates:



+ Falcon & the Winter Soldier - August 2020



+ Mandalorian (Season 2) - October 2020



+ Wandavision - December 2020#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/Gzrop0q9ot — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) February 4, 2020

The attention to detail here is INCREDIBLE. We have no choice but to stan—and stream—@Pixar! Happy Anniversary to the iconic studio. pic.twitter.com/Ovj8f3mWSL — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 3, 2020

