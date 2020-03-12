Disney+ Hotstar Leaves Fans Into A Tizzy Few Hours After Going Live In India; Know Why

Hotstar recently rolled back Disney+ Hotstar just a few hours after its launch in India. As per reports, many users have taken to their Twitter handle to address the issue. The makers of Disney+ Hotstar have also reverted to the updated Hotstar logo.

According to an official statement, Hotstar revealed that Disney+ Hotstar was available for a trial version and just for a limited number of users. It was also stated Disney+ Hotstar India is still scheduled for March 29, 2020, as per their earlier announcement.

Recently, a spokesperson from Hotstar revealed that a beta version Disney+ was released as it was being tested with a limited number of people. He also revealed that they are preparing for the app launch on March 29, 2020.

Many Twitter users have issued the problem that they were not able to search the app on their phones. Even though they were Hotstar members, they were still facing the issues. Here are some of the Twitter users who have posted the issues they were facing on their Twitter handle. Check it out.

@HotstarPremium Disney+ vanished from my Hotstar app when i updated it. What is this issue about? — Vignesh Rk (@PositiveGamer27) March 12, 2020

Recently I have updated Hotstar app,it is now have the blue icon,I have Hotstar premium subscription but I am not able to find the option to access Disney+.I am using IPhone 6s, running in iOS 13.3.1,Hotstar app version 8.06.Please help. — Sourav Mukherjee (@SouravAecasn) March 12, 2020

Disney+ is available in India prior to its official launch date. The company might announce the new pricing on March 29.#DisneyPlus #DisneyPlusHotstar #disneyplusindia pic.twitter.com/LO3J81iWy1 — Bhumik Grover (@createnoterase) March 11, 2020

More about Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has been updating fans through their social media handles. They are also gaining a lot of positive response from fans regarding the launch. As fans are already very excited for March 29 as Disney+ Hotstar will be available in India, and fans can watch their favourite series.

What do #BlackPanther, @Stargirl, and Big Hero 6: The Series have in common? They’re all coming to #DisneyPlus this March! See what else you can add to your Watchlist. pic.twitter.com/phi7a2uX6a — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 1, 2020

