Disney+ Hotstar Leaves Fans Into A Tizzy Few Hours After Going Live In India; Know Why

Web Series

Hotstar has recently rolled back Disney+ Hotstar just a few hours after its launching in India. Fans are very curious about the removal of Disney+ Hotstar. Read

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
disney+ hotstar

Hotstar recently rolled back Disney+ Hotstar just a few hours after its launch in India. As per reports, many users have taken to their Twitter handle to address the issue. The makers of Disney+ Hotstar have also reverted to the updated Hotstar logo.

According to an official statement, Hotstar revealed that Disney+ Hotstar was available for a trial version and just for a limited number of users. It was also stated Disney+ Hotstar India is still scheduled for March 29, 2020, as per their earlier announcement.

Recently, a spokesperson from Hotstar revealed that a beta version Disney+ was released as it was being tested with a limited number of people. He also revealed that they are preparing for the app launch on March 29, 2020.

Many Twitter users have issued the problem that they were not able to search the app on their phones. Even though they were Hotstar members, they were still facing the issues. Here are some of the Twitter users who have posted the issues they were facing on their Twitter handle. Check it out.

Also read | Disney+ Hotstar Launches In India Ahead Of Its Scheduled Time; Details Inside

Also read | TikTok Beats Disney+, Facebook & Instagram To Become Most Downloaded App In January 2020

More about Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has been updating fans through their social media handles. They are also gaining a lot of positive response from fans regarding the launch. As fans are already very excited for March 29 as Disney+ Hotstar will be available in India, and fans can watch their favourite series.

Also read | 'The Mandalorian' To Get A Spin-Off Show On Disney+, Says CEO Bob Iger

Also read | 'Loki' TV Series By Disney+: Story Details, Release Date, And More

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
