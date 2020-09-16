Divya Agarwal On Increasing Cases Of Domestic Violence; Encourages Victims To Report

Reality star Divya Agarwal recently took to Instagram to post an informative video about domestic abuse and ways to curb it. Through the post, she tried to encourage people to come out and report various domestic violence cases that they have been a witness or victim to. She was also happy with the kind of response that she received from her fans when she went live to address the topic. The comments section has also been flooded with support from her fans as they appreciate the initiative.

Divya Agarwal on domestic violence

Reality star Divya Agarwal recently held a live session on Instagram where she spoke about reporting and paying attention to domestic violence cases. In the video posted, she has spoken about how grave the issue of domestic violence is and the adverse effects such violence has on society. She has specified that men face the same domestic violence issues as well but the ratio suggests that women are more prone to it. She has asked her followers to come forward and seek help in case they have been facing it at home.

In the caption for the post, Divya Agarwal has mentioned that domestic violence happens to people irrespective of their age, colour, status, or profession. She is of the strong stance that women need to come out and speak up without any doubt or fear in their minds as it is the only way to get some control over it.

Divya Agarwal also threw some light on the frustration-aggression hypothesis where people take out the frustration, created through various reasons, on the less powerful groups. She also gave an example of a man who would be disrespected at work and would take the frustration out on his wife after returning home. She also threw some light on the rising number of domestic violence cases due to the coronavirus lockdown. She has asked everyone to meddle-in when they see injustice happening as it is wrong in every way. Have a look at the video on Divya Agarwal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, her fans have extended support to Divya Agarwal as they agree with her stance on the matter. They have also appreciated her for the initiative while expressing how much they love her. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

