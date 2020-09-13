Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Discuss 'unspoken Things In Relationship' & Open Relationships

Television star Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in July 2016. The pair started dating during the filming of their serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In the recent past, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took a social media challenge to test their compatibility as a couple. Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share the video, wherein they opened up about some unspoken things in a relationship. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post.

Divyanka discusses unspoken things in relationship with Vivek

In this video, they first discuss whether an open relationship is a good option or not to keep the spark alive in a marriage. Vivek said, "If between the couple, it is mutually decided or anything, but I don't think that will guarantee the spark in any way". He also added, "You might end up falling apart completely or it might bring you closer". Divankya Tripathi totally agreed with her husband and said they won't opt for an open marriage.

The next question was, "What do you'll think of love in the times of social media? Do you think couples exaggerate their happiness quotient on social media?". After a minute of pause, Vivek Dahiya agreed that he thinks couples do exaggerate their happiness quotient on social media. Unlike, Vivek, Divyanka disagreed with him and asked what if it's real. Talking about love on social media, Divyanka Tripathi said, "One should not compare their relationship to whatever they see on social media". She further added that in real relationships people do fight, have complications and struggles. The pair concluded by agreeing that 'love is complicated'.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabattein. As per reports, the pair started dating in January 2016 and within 6 months of their relationship, they got married in July 2016. The duo gained more popularity when they won the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 8.

