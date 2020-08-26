Divya Agarwal Writes Angry Note After Fan Fakes Death To Seek Her Attention; Read Here

Divya Agarwal took to her social media and shared her disappointment over a fan faking their own death in order to seek the attention of the star. The death hoax started off when a fan page by the name of 'Divyagawarl_diehert' shared a fake post claiming that they will be dying soon. Divya was deeply upset about the fan's passing without realizing it was fake and even shared a condolence message on the post, which has since then been deleted.

Now, Divya Agarwal took to her social media to write a long note expressing that she feels 'cheated, disgusted and stupid' over the fake death stint. Check out her post below -

Divya Agarwal's note on fan staging her death

A public figure is rude.. doesn’t care about their fans ..

In spite of me trying to be calm and positive everyday.. people somehow find a way to hurt me ... yesterday a fan club admin died due to lung cancer.. I… https://t.co/bqeO3ssPWK — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) August 26, 2020

The extended version of the note was shared by Divya on her Instagram along with a photo of herself. In the note, the actor wrote that she cried for hours after knowing that the admin of one of her fan clubs had passed away due to lung cancer. She reached out to her family to find the presumed dead person's family contact in order to give her condolences. However, she later found out that the fan had faked her death which did not sit well with the reality TV actor.

She wrote furthermore in her note that fans should not blame the stars if they change their behaviour if they put them into such situations. She also noted that people 'won't like it' if a star changes their attitude. She continued her note by writing that for her, love is very different and it should bring happiness and hope to become better people.

Divya concluded her note by writing that if someone in a person's life, be it partner, friend or anyone, then they should move away to realize who really loves them.

The fan page by the name 'Divyagawarl_diehert' had posted a fake death hoax. The post had since then been deleted but the star had replied back writing that she does not know how to react and that she is numb from the news. She sent her condolences to the family in the comment and shared that the fan left the world loving her a lot. However, the entire claim of the fan dying of lung cancer turned out to be a hoax.

