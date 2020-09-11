Divya Agarwal Slams Troll Who Took Dig At Varun Sood For Being 'Roadies' Gang Leader

Divya Agarwal recently shut down a troll for calling out Varun Sood in an unfair manner. The actor managed to silence the troll for good. The troll tried to take a dig at Varun Sood who became the new Gang Leader on the popular show Roadies. While some fans appreciated the effort of Varun Sood as the new Gang Leader, a few were were not pleased with the decision. Thus one such user tried to take a dig and ended up getting schooled by Divya Agarwal herself. In a post on Instagram, Divya Agarwal can be seen praising Varun Sood for his amazing accomplishment as the Gang Leader for Roadies.

Divya Agarwal shuts down a troll and calls him 'Keypad Warrior'

Several congratulatory comments surfaced in which people praised and appreciated the effort of Varun Sood. They even went on to say many positive things about the couple in general. However, a troll popped up amid this and wrote to Divya Agarwal that perhaps Varun Sood is nothing but just a replacement of Raftaar. The rapper is currently no longer a part of Roadies and thus Varun Sood took his place, which was the implication used by the troll. However, Divya Agarwal was quick to give it back.

She wrote back that it’s okay for her as anything is better than simply sitting at home and doing nothing. Thus implying that rather than being a keyboard warrior, Varun Sood is actually working and doing something for himself. Divya Agarwal also called him out for demeaning people around. The user was quiet after this and did not choose to respond after this exchange.

Divya Agarwal, in the caption of the image, was all praises for Varun Sood and congratulated him for his achievement. She wrote that Varun is quite passionate about his journey and she finds him quite strong. She then added that she wishes the fire in him always burns brighter as she feels it is that priority that makes him deserving. She then added that she is very proud of him and that she will miss him but will stand by him regardless of anything.

