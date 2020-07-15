14 Years Of Golmaal: Sharman Joshi On Working With Ajay, Rohit & Possible Future Role

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is the first instalment in the Golmaal franchise. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it is a comedy movie. It has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Mukherjee and others. Released in 2006, the movie recently completed 14 years. Sharman who played Laxman opened up about his experience of working on the film and more in a recent interview with a news portal. Read to know.

Sharman Joshi on 14 years of Golmaal

Sharman Joshi was asked how does he feel as Golmaal completes 14 years. He replied that it is really wonderful. He said that Golmaal turned out to be a very special film. When they were shooting for the movie, they were all very happy and excited. They did not realise the kind of love they will get for it and are still getting. It is “really heartening,” he noted.

Sharma Joshi shared his experience of being a part of Golmaal. He said that he was really excited. This was his first opportunity to work with Ajay Devgn. He recalled the first meeting that they had. The actor mentioned that they had reached a day or two before the shoot. The entire cast had met at a given place for a reading. He stated that when Ajay Devgn arrived he was “so enamoured” by the Singham star that he was just staring at him. Sharma also realised that he had to “snap out of this zone” to work with Ajay. The Dhol star said that Ajay Devgn was “very friendly and easy-going”. The Singham star looked like a quiet-kind-of-guy to Sharman which was just like him.

Sharman Joshi stated that had a great time working with everybody on Golmaal. He mentioned that he made friends with Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor also. The actor revealed that Rimi Sen was a “notorious one” on the set. She was the prankster amongst the team. He said that it was a long schedule and on the go so they spent a lot of time together and had great fun.

Sharman Joshi revealed how did he come on board for Golmaal. He said that he comes from Gujarati theatre and this film was based on a Gujarati play. He mentioned that Neeraj Vohra recommended his name to Rohit Shetty and that is how he came aboard. The movie is based on Ghar Ghar by Harsh Shivsharan.

Sharma Joshi said that he had a “great experience” working with Rohit Shetty. He mentioned that the filmmaker knew what he wanted and they were always on the go. He recalled that on the first day, the first shot they gave, they were running from their house in the film to the house next door and while they were running Sharman was communicating with Tusshar Kapoor in sign language. At the end of that shot, Rohit said that both of them are going to make this particular structure that they have made work and they will make the movie a hit. Sharma Joshi stated that he does not remember Rohit Shetty’s exact words, but it was to this effect that they have something good going on over here. He mentioned that all four of them were there in the scene. In the first scene of the film, only Rohit knew that he had a winner on hand, he noted.

Sharma Joshi disclosed that his fans adored Golmaal. He recalled that Ajay Devgn came to him and told him during the dubbing that he had seen the film a couple of days ago and it looked like it was working well and Sharma got “very excited” there. The 3 Idiots star mentioned that he did not see the whole film at the premiere and saw it the next day with his family. However, on the day of the premiere, he was there for an hour or so and stated that the audiences were laughing their “lungs out”. He noted that he left with the satisfaction that people are enjoying.

Sharma Joshi was praised for his performance but was not seen ahead in the franchise, while many other actors remain constant. The actor explained the reason of him not being a part of the Golmaal franchise. He said that there was some miscommunication with the producers and it did not work out. Sharma stated that he will be happy to work with the cast again in the future whenever an opportunity arises.

