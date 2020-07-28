Divya Dutta Talks About Dealing With Rejections; Recalls Being Hurt & How She Moved On

Bollywood actor Divya Dutta recently spoke to news portal about how she faced rejections. Dutta has had a long career spanning over more than two decades. The national award-winning actress is known for her stellar performances and her unconventional choice of characters in movies. Dutta has dabbled with various mediums such as television, films as well as OTT platforms. Read on to know about how she dealt with rejections:

Divya Dutta talks about dealing with rejections

Divya Dutta spoke about how getting rejected from any film felt like a huge loss for her. Dutta said that she would feel a ‘sense of loss’ when she would be told that somebody else has been roped in instead of her to play a particular role. She went on to say that she has been dropped out of films at the very last minute and said that it hurts a lot. She went on to say that the 'helplessness of the situation' is a huge contributing factor in feeling hurt, and also added that it 'especially stings' when one knows that the role is a perfect fit.

Divya Dutta said that she has a very strong family and that her mother often asked her why she was upset over being rejected. She said that when she told her mother that she was thrown out of the film and that she does not know why she was eliminated, her mother would often ask her if that one role stopped her life. Dutta said that she soon realised that life never stops and that the next day is a fresh start.

The Irada actor said that it is interesting that the people who have rejected her previously came back to her a few years after with better roles. She even told the portal that she never had a role which was ‘author-backed’ and so she had to make the best out of the roles that she received. She had to give it that ‘X-factor’ to the roles because she wanted people to know about her.

Divya Dutta went on to say that she took rejections by stride whenever they came. In the last 7 to 8 years, Dutta believes that things have changed. She stated that she was an 'underrated actor' and that things gradually changed for her. She went on to say that people want to see good actors and that there is a huge audience for it now.

