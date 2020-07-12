Amitabh Bachchan's Classic Movies That Feature Divya Dutta; Check The List

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of many solo heroes and ensemble cast films in his long, illustrious career in the Hindi film industry. From collaborating with stars who have a massive fan following to acting with equally talented artists, Amitabh Bachchan has given quite some memorable movies. One such actor with whom Amitabh Bachchan has worked is Divya Dutta. Divya Dutta is known for versatile and funky roles. She has always appeared in a role that has been a commentary on the relevant scenarios of the time. Both the actors have acted together in 5 movies, check them all out:

The Last Lear, 2007

The Last Lear is a film directed by Rituparno Ghosh. The plot of the movie revolves around a retired Shakespearean theatre actor called Harish Mishra, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who lives in his plays. Divya Dutta plays the role of Ivy, who takes care of the old actor. Both the actors are wonderful in the movie and it is a must-watch Bachchan movie.

Veer-Zaara, 2004

Veer-Zaara is a classic movie which shows the love story of two adults, Veer and Zaara, who belong to different countries that are at war with each other. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Veer’s uncle and Divya Dutta is seen playing the role of Zaara's friend. This is another classic movie to binge-watch on that features both the actors.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, 1998

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a very popular film that stars Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in dual roles. The female protagonist of the movie is Raveena Tandon. The movie was a big hit and features Divya Dutta in the small role of Madhu Khanduja.

Baghban, 2003

Baghban features Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie is a complicated family drama and features Divya Dutta in the role of Reena Malhotra, one of the daughters-in-law of Amitabh and Hema's characters.

Delhi-6, 2009

Delhi-6 revolves around a boy called Roshan and his growing up years in Chandni Chowk. It also discusses many social issues. It features Amitabh Bachchan as Roshan's grandfather and Divya Dutta as Jalebi, the untouchable trash picker.

Promo Pic Credit: Amitabh Bachchan and Divya Dutta's Instagram

