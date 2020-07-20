Divya Dutta Says R Balki Is 'just Saying That The Other Side Of Nepotism Is Right'

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there has been a heavy rise in the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Many celebrities took to their social media to speak out and weigh in their opinions on the same. Amid many others, director R Balki's 'better actor' remark has left the social media and the Bollywood industry divided. Now, actor Divya Dutta has reacted to the director's remark in an interview with a portal.

Actor Divya Dutta said that people are interpreting R Balki's statement in a way different from what he meant. Further explaining it, she said that there are talented people in the industry and that she is not denying it at all. Dutta further said that the director is just saying that the other side of nepotism is right.

Explaining what the filmmaker meant by his remark, Divya Dutta said that there are lovely people in the industry who are very nice and there are also outsiders who may not be as nice. Adding that it completely depends from person to person, Dutta said that the actor should be weighed in by their talents and not by the fact that they are outsiders or insiders. The actor urged that they should not be segregated.

Divya Dutta further said that it takes time to prove oneself and stated that the times have changed now. The actor added that there are supremely talented people inside and outside the industry. She further said that people need to have a fair eye to keep those talents on an equal pedestal. Dutta stated that it is what R Balki is saying and that there is nothing wrong with it.

The actor was further asked if the director was being misquoted. Divya Dutta said that he is not misquoted and added that he is just saying there is another side to it. She further said that it has not been cleared enough.

Sharing her thoughts on nepotism, Divya Dutta said that she does not believe in nepotism but does believe in the word 'favouritism'. She added that she read Richa Chadha's blog and said that Richa rightly said that there are some outsiders who are creating more issues instead of the ones who come from Bollywood families. The actor further said that it totally depends on the person and how sensitive they are.

