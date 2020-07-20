Divya Dutta Says She Used To Cry A Lot After Getting Replaced Multiple Times

Bollywood actor Divya Dutta recently revealed that she had been replaced multiple times when she was a newcomer in the film industry. The actor revealed how it used to happen to her seven to eight years back when she had just begun her career in Bollywood. She also spoke about how she dealt with rejection and kept moving forward with the support that she had from her mother.

Divya Dutta on being replaced

Bollywood actor Divya Dutta recently opened up about the various struggles that she faced as a newcomer in the film industry. In a recent interaction with an entertainment daily, the actor spoke about how she would get replaced from various films in the initial years of her career. She said that it happened to her all the time but not anymore. Around seven to eight years back, she would get signed for a film, and then get replaced by someone else. She said used to return home and would even cry a lot due to the unfortunate turn of event.

Divya Dutta said that it has been a long journey for her as it has taken her sixteen years to prove herself. The actor was of the stance that the girls do not get more chances but she was lucky that she got another. She said that things have changed now and it does not happen anymore. In some cases, she said, the roles are 'written for her'. Divya Dutta said that one mustn’t overlook the struggles that people go through.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's Classic Movies That Feature Divya Dutta; Check The List

Also read Divya Dutta Says R Balki Is 'just Saying That The Other Side Of Nepotism Is Right'

Divya Dutta also shed some light on what helped her get through the tough phase of rejection. She said that she had been lucky that her mother taught her a valuable lesson that such obstacles are not the end of the world. She said that if a person wants something in life, they must work hard with a lot of passion. If people around are disapproving, neglecting, or rejecting, then one must get up and do otherwise. The main learning for her, she said, from her mother is to not let people get over her, no matter what.

Read Divya Dutta Shares Pic With Iconic Stars, Says 'they Light Up Screen With Their Talent'

Also read Amitabh Bachchan Praises Divya Dutta's Poem On Lockdown 'Jab Sab Theek Hoga Na'

Image Courtesy: Divya Dutta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.