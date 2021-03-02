Divya Dutta Refuses To Be Called As 'supporting Actor', Shares Her Thoughts

Divya Dutta took to Twitter in order to communicate that she is not fond of the label "supporting actor" and opines that she is an actor in its entirety. In a series of tweets, Divya conveys what she thinks about the term while she also addresses the double standard as she says that when male actors take up what she terms as a supporting role, they are called versatile, but that very same term is used in a relatively negative way when it is used in connection to female actors.

Divya Dutta on being labelled as 'supporting actor'

Kuch journo dosto yun hain ki I understand u feel I deserve better, ()but pls don’t try branding me with a tag of supporting actor. Am not. I am an actor. A complete one at that where I play all sorts of roles . Even leads. U understand? U better understand😂. 1/1 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 2, 2021

1/2. It amuses me that male actors who do the same I.e play every kind of roles are not given this term . They are called versatile. but this tag is bestowed upon me because in ur opinion I deserved better. I appreciate . I am very happy doing t best roles in the business — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 2, 2021

1/3 in the meantime., let me be what I love being!! An actor! Don’t try brand me. I don’t need it. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 2, 2021

A look into Divya Dutta's movies

Ever since Divya Dutta made her debut with the 1994 film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna, she has gone on to play a myriad of characters that can be said to be quite different from one another. She has been a part of films such as Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Heroine, to name a few. Recently, she was seen in feature presentations like Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, the late Irrfan Khan's Blackmail, the Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah-starrer Irada, for which she won her first National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress, and Fanney Khan, a film which also starred Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to name a few.

The list of Divya Dutta's roles includes the revolutionary Durga Bhabhi in the biographical drama 23rd March 1931: Shaheed and the portrayal of the Queen Of Jhansi in 2002's Shobhayatra, amongst others. Most recently, she was seen essaying the character of Beena, a homemaker with self-esteem who gets involved with a friend of her husband in order to feel loved and valued again in a short film known as Sleeping Partner. As far as Divya Dutta's future projects are concerned, the actor will be next seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in the Razneesh Ghai-directed Dhaakad. She shared her look from the film by the way of a character poster earlier this year.

