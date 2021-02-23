Divya Dutta Wraps Up 'Dhaakad ' Schedule, Shares A Memorable Picture To Thank Team

Actress Divya Dutta who will be seen essaying the role of Rohini in the female-led action thriller film Dhaakad recently took to Instagram and announced schedule wrap-up. The actress shared a picture from the sets of the film where she can be seen posing with the entire team and crew along with the director Razneesh Ghai. While captioning the post, the Bhaag Milka Bhaag actress thanked her entire team for their work in creating such a “cherished journey.”

Divya Dutta wraps up Dhaakad schedule

In January, the actress had unveiled her first look from the film and described it as “evil.” “She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021,” (sic) she tweeted then. Speaking about the film, Divya said, “When I was narrated the part, it got me very excited. This is something that I have not done before, and the character is completely different from how I am as a person. I cannot reveal much about my character but all I can say that to get into the skin of my character, Rohini took a lot of focus and preparation mentally as well. I am looking forward to working with Kangana and Arjun and I am truly exhilarated to be a part of a woman-oriented action film. I am sure that Dhaakad will set a trend.”

Apart from Divya, the makers had also unveiled the looks of actors Arjun Rampal and Kangana Ranaut. Kangana shared the poster on Twitter and introduced her character Agent Agni who is fearless and fiery. She further informed her fans that the film is India’s first female-led action thriller. Arjun Rampal too shared the poster revealing his first look for the film. It features him as the main antagonist Rudraveer. Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is a female-led spy thriller. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum films. The high-octane action film is slated to hit the screens on October 1, 2021.

