'Zindagi In Short': Netflix Releases 7 New Stills From Neena Gupta Starrer Anthology

Zindagi In Short is the latest Bollywood anthology movie to air on Netflix. The movie consists of a group of short films that depict the normal lives of a couple of families. The list of short films includes Chhaju Ke Dahi Bhalle, Sleeping Partner, Nano So Phobia, Pinni, Sunny Side Upar, Thappad and Swaaha. The film was earlier released on Flipkart Video a year ago and was recently aired on Netflix on February 22, 2021. Check out the latest stills released by Netflix of the anthology.

Neena Gupta's Zindagi in Short

Zindagi in Short cast includes established actors like Neena Gupta, Nidhi Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Shishir Sharma, Rima Kallingal, Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar, Manjot Singh, Aisha Ahmed, Arun Kushwah and many others. Netflix recently shared a post on its Instagram account with a caption that read, "You’ve watched slice-of-life shows before, but have you ever seen so thin a slice pack so rich a punch? Across these seven simple shorts, you’ll see young, complicated love, struggles for dignity, a burst of positivity, deep wells of courage, unabashed freedom, the intricacies of trust and rich dark comedy."



"What makes these shorts so impactful is their perfect portrayal of Zindagi as is, with all the twists and turns that makes reality stranger than fiction. Subtle performances from the wonderful cast and delicate handling from the seven directors turn these simple, short everyday stories into an explosive capsule of human emotion, our insecurities, fears and hopes."



"By focusing on these tiny moments that we so often overlook, the anthology shows us the larger picture we often miss--Life is complicated and unpredictable and rarely follows the roads we expect it to. But each tiny moment, in each new love, each brave risk, each surprising twist, is what makes up our human lives." Check out the seven new stills from the anthology film titled Zindagi in Short.

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta has recently shared an elaborate post about her short story in Zindagi in Short. She took to Instagram on Monday, February 22, 2021, to share a poster of her short film titled Pinni. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a simple pose where she is all smiles for the camera. Her post read, “Zindagi ki mithas khud hi sey toh hain. Watch #Pinni, a short film for Zindagi inShort on Netflix!”.

