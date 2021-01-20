Where Is Divya Dutta Now? Read About Upcoming Projects Of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Actor

Actor Divya Dutta has made a name for herself in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry over the years, ever since her debut in 1994 with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star is known for performing unconventional roles and characters with ease and perfects every role that she has been given till now. Read on to know about her latest project and more.

Divya Dutta's Dhaakad

Stanley ka Dabba actor Divya Dutta will soon be featuring alongside Kangana Ranaut in the action film titled Dhaakad. It is a women-centric film and will portray Kangana as the lead, while Arjun Rampal will also play a pivotal role. Dutta took to Instagram to share a picture of her look from her upcoming action movie and wrote, "And here it is!! She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! Here's presenting my look as Rohini from @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021." Divya's character Mohini in the film looks fierce and vicious. You can see her look here.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Divya Dutta talked about being a part of the Kangana starrer and stated that when she was narrated the script of the film, she got very excited as it was something she had never done before. Divya added that her character Rohini is completely different from how she is as a person and to get into the skin of that character, it took a lot of focus and preparation mentally. She concluded by saying that she is looking forward to working with Kangana and Arjun and is really exhilarated to be a part of a woman-centric action film, which she feels will set a trend.

Divya Dutta's movies

Divya Dutta started her career in 1994 and later acted in a lead role in Veergati a year after her debut. She rose to fame for portraying the lead role of Zainab, a Muslim wife separated from her Sikh husband, in the 1999 Punjabi film Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. Dutta garnered widespread acclaim for her supporting roles in Hindi films such as Veer Zaara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Stanley ka Dabba, Heroine, Delhi 6 among others. She has several accolades to her credit as well, including one Filmfare award for the web-series Special OPS, two Zee Cine Awards, and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Irada.

Image Credits: Divya Dutta Official Instagram Account

