Divya Dutta Shares Pic With Iconic Stars, Says 'they Light Up Screen With Their Talent'

Bollywood actress Divya Dutt recently shared a picture on social media with some iconic stars from the fraternity who are known to impress fans with their stellar acting skills. In the picture, the actress can be seen striking a pose with late actor Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Manoj Bajpayee while praising them for their ever shining presence and talent on the big screen.

Divya Dutta shares pictures with versatile actors

The Sheer Qorma actress shared the adorable picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen posing with some of the versatile actors from the fraternity. While captioning the throwback snaps, the actress hailed the actors for spreading magic and lighting up the hearts with their sheer presence and infinite talent.

As soon as the actress shared the picture on the photo and video sharing platform, several fans stormed the comment section while recalling some amazing memories of the iconic actors. One of the users wrote that these people are “hubs of talent.” Another user who was saddened by the demise of Irrfan khan commented that he has gone too soon while paying his tribute. A third user praised all the actors and expressed his love for the acting skills of all on the big screen. Another user chimed in and wrote that all four are brilliant actors and the most favorites of everyone.

In this time of crisis, many celebs have been doing new things to entertain their fans and create awareness about coronavirus. Divya Dutta is one such star who has done something different amid the lockdown. The actor shared a short yet heartwarming poem on social media. This poem is about hope and was loved by fans on social media. Divya recalled that it is her first every poem that she has ever shared on Twitter. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to appreciate Divya Dutta's poem.

It was reported that Divya Dutta wrote the poem as she was inspired by the coronavirus lockdown and how it led to natural healing. In the poem, she has conveyed a message of hope in a very distant way. She described things with very simplistic examples of respecting other beings. Divya also talked about how all creatures share the planet and how we all can make the world a more habitable place for everyone and not be selfish.

(Image credit: Instagram)

