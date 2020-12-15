Divya Dutta Shares Pics Of Her Sitting On A Tree; Says 'Back To Childhood'

Divya Dutta was spotted reminiscing her childhood days during the weekend. On December 14, Monday, the actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of her sitting on a tree. The picture also features Divya Dutta's friend, who is also seen chilling with her on the tree. Sharing this lovely picture on social media, Divya Dutta wrote, "Bk to childhood" (Back to childhood). Take a look at Divya Dutta's Twitter post.

Divya reminisces her childhood days

In this picture, Divya Dutta and her friend climbed a tree and posed happily. The actor can be seen smiling for the camera as she donned a simple tee and printed short pants. Divya Dutta's friend also looks amused.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Divya retweeted and commented on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "It surely illuminated some nostalgic section of brain.. however, no matter what you do, childhood feelings would not be the same". Another Twitter user added, "Nothing is better than CHILDHOOD. You can never forget your memories of Childhood. i.e. - Doordarshan, Tanga, Gudia ke Baal, Prayer of school, School bell, Festivals with family, Our Dresses, Imli ki meethi chatni, Aaloo ke spicy chips, Bicycle, Marbles (Kanche), Stapu, Paper Boat etc". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Nothing is better than CHILDHOOD.

You can never forget your memories of Childhood.

i.e. - Doordarshan,Tanga,Gudia ke baal,Prayer of school,School bell,Festivals with family,Our Dresses,Imli ki meethi chatni,Aaloo ke spicy chips, Bicycle,Marbles (Kanche),Stapu,Paper Boat etc. — @puneet (@puneet62215194) December 14, 2020

Haha!!How's cute childhood. But it will never be back its truth. — Happy Bhullar (@HappyBh17546544) December 14, 2020

Aapko to practice hai.. ye dusari mam ko pehli bar chadha diya kya😂 — Bipin (@Bipin11931875) December 14, 2020

Divya enjoys tea on the hills

During her weekend getaway, Divya Dutta also shared another picture of her reliving the mountain life. On December 13, Sunday, the actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of her enjoying tea on the top of a hill. She can be seen sitting under a shade on the hill. She wore a simple red kurta paired with similar coloured leggings. Sharing this picture on social media, Divya Dutta wrote, "Ek cup chai on t hills.. aur kya chahiye" (One cup tea on the hills.. what else does one need). Take a look at Divya Dutta's photos below.

Ek cup chai on t hills.. aur kya chahiye pic.twitter.com/7ywl5FZ4FN — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 13, 2020

