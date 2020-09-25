Divya Dutta Turns 43: 10 Facts About 'Hostages' Actor That Might Surprise Her Fans

On September 25, Bollywood actor Divya Dutt is celebrating her 43rd birthday. The actor has always managed to steal the attention of the audience with her acting skills, including her recent performance in the second instalment of the web-series Hostages. On the occasion of her birthday, here are 10 lesser-known facts about the actor that might leave you surprised.

Divya Dutta: Lesser-known facts

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that she had dubbed for her Kasoor co-star Lisa Ray, and someone else dubbed for her. Sharing her experience, the actor stated that she is not proud of it at all. The Badlapur actor turned out to be the victim of an online fib, back in 2010, when Wikipedia wrote that she is married. However, after a while, the page removed the information about her marital status. Later while talking to PTI, Divya refuted the rumours and said, "Who is Adarsh Raghuram? I don`t even know anybody by that name!". During the promotions of her 2013 film Gippi, Dutta opened up about the harrowing time during the insurgency in Punjab in 1984. While talking to DNA, she recalled those times when she hid behind her mother's dupatta while praying for her safety. She was single-handedly brought up by her mother. Reportedly, before coming to Mumbai, Dutta tried her luck in modelling for regional television commercials in Punjab. Later, in 1994, she marked her Bollywood debut at the age of 17. Interestingly, it is reported that her debut film, Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna, was given tax exemption in Uttar Pradesh. After working in the Hindi film industry for almost a decade, Divya marked her international debut with a Rituparno Ghosh film, titled The Last Lear. The flick also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Rampal, Shefali Shah and Jisshu Sengupta. Interestingly, the film bagged a National Award of India for Best Feature Film in English in 2007. Divya received her first National award in 2018 for her performance in Irada. Divya essayed a supporting character while actor such as Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Sharad Kelkar, Sagarika Ghatge played the lead roles. Though the film received a mixed response, the performance of the cast was lauded by the critics. Reportedly, she was briefly engaged to Sandeep Shergill, a Lieutenant Commander in Indian Army, but her engagement didn’t last long. Her role in Veer Zaara is considered as her breakthrough in mainline cinema. Apart from working in the Hindi film industry, Dutta has worked in a Nepali film, titled Basanti. Meanwhile, she also worked in a Malayalam film, called Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. On the other side, the actor has also worked for TV in various serials, such as Shanno Ki Shaadi, Kadam, and Samvidhan, among many others.

