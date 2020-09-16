Divya Dutta, Dino Morea & Shweta Basu Prasad Reveal Their Best Scenes From 'Hostages 2'

Disney+Hotstar's crime thriller Hostages 2 has been garnering immense love from viewers and the industry alike. In season 1, as the plan of killing Dilip Tahil goes awry, audiences are left guessing about Prithvi Singh's next move. Hostages 2 introduces a whole new set of characters, each with their own agenda and complicated reason for being involved in the murky situation surrounding CM Handa’s (Dilip Tahil) kidnapping. The show stars Ronit Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Dalip Tahil and Aashim Gulati in pivotal roles. Divya Dutta plays the character of Ayesha Khan in the series.

Divya Dutta and others speak about their favourite scenes

Speaking about her best scene in the series, Divya Dutta said that the final face-off of her character Ayesha Khan with Prithvi Singh was her favourite scene. She said that it was a very important moment from a negotiator’s perspective because they were constantly in touch throughout the season talking on the phone without knowing who the actual person is on the other end.

She added that when the two characters finally met the scene had so many layers since they were saying something and hinting at something else. Divya Dutta also said that it was a multilayer scene and Ronit Roy was such a fabulous actor that she loved doing scenes with him. The extremely dramatic scene comes during the pre-climax and adds to the tension in the series.

Dino Morea also spoke about his best scene from Hostages 2 and said that a lot of scenes had been meticulously constructed but his favourite scene was when his character Ranbir has a final faceoff with Prithvi Singh--Ronit Roy. The climax was very special to him. He added that when the two tough guys come face to face, a lot goes down and the entire show comes to a crescendo at that moment.

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad also shared her best scenes from Hostages 2 and said that as an actor the entire shooting experience and series were special, but when she binge-watched the scene as an audience she really loves the scene between Handa and Sabha. CM Handa is Sabha’s father, though he hasn’t even been there with her; he is her biological father. There is something innately human about that scene, even though it is slightly awkward. What she liked the most about Hostages 2 is that everybody is a hostage of a situation, at the end of the day it's a story of a family and how they overcome this situation.

