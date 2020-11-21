Divya Khosla Kumar Celebrates Her Birthday On Sets Of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'; See Photos

Director and actor Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday, November 20. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. However, she did take some time off to celebrate her birthday on the sets of her film. Taking to Instagram, Divya also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration with fans.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s birthday still

In the picture shared by the actor, she can be seen dressed as her character Sita Rameshwar. Donning a bridal look, it appears that the birthday cake was cut by her soon after wrapping up the shooting schedule. Co-actor John Abraham can be seen smiling in the backdrop, he appears to be dressed as a groom.

ALSO READ| Divya Khosla Kumar Shares Stills From 'Teri Ankhon Mein'; Says 'join Me In The Rain'

Donning a massive smile on her face, Divya can be seen cutting the cake while everyone wished her. While sharing the picture, Divya took a moment to thank all her fans for their tremendous love and support. She wrote:

Birthday Celebrations on my sets #SatyamevaJayate2 ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¥°A Big Thank you to all my fanclubs for running a 100day countdown to my birthday since August with everyday posts & edits ðŸ™ðŸ’“ I’m blessed to have u all

ALSO READ| Divya Khosla Kumar's New Song 'Teri Aankhon Mein' Slammed By Singer Sona Mohapatra

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor were quick to react. While a few felt that the pictures were ‘cute’, others went on to wish her a ‘Happy Birthday’. Smiley and fire emoticons haven’t stopped flooding her comment section since she picture was posted. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar Kick-start Shooting Of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

About Satyameva Jayate 2

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is an upcoming vigilante action flick which will serve as a sequel to the 2018 film titled, Satyameva Jayate. Bankrolled under the banner of T-Series, the movie will depict a fight against injustice and misuse of power in society. Starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, Satyameva Jayate 2 is scheduled to release during EID 2021. The plot of the film has been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet but fans will witness John giving an action-packed performance in the film.

ALSO READ| Divya Khosla Kumar 'missing' Teri Aaankhon Mein Song Rehearsals, Shares BTS Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.