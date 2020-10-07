Divya Khosla Kumar Shares Stills From 'Teri Ankhon Mein'; Says 'join Me In The Rain'

Divya Khosla Kumar recently teased fans on Instagram by sharing some stills from her upcoming music Teri Aankhon Mein which has been crooned by Neha Kakker and Darshan Raval. The stills shared by Divya showed her standing in the rain as she eagerly waits for her leading man Pearl V Puri. While captioning the post, the actress asked her fans to join her in the joyous ride of love and romance.

Divya Khosla Kumar shares stills from the upcoming song Teri Aankhon Mein

In one of the stills, the Satyamev Jayate 2 actress can be seen standing in the rain while dancing which seems to be the hook step of the music. In the other, she can be seen sitting in an auto while waiting for the lead actor Pearl V Puri. Actress Shraddha Arya was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “Always so Pretty!” Followed by Shraddha was Urvashi Rautela who poured her hearts for the stills with many red roses in the comment section. Earlier, the actress shared the teaser for the heart-wrenching T-Series single Teri Aankhon Mein.

The short clip gives an insight into what the song has in store for all, which is a melodious track, soulful lyrics, and emotions. The extremely talented Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar crooned the song and their mellifluous voices are beautifully paired with a melodious track. Starring the stunning Divya Khosla Kumar, the video beautifully depicts the ups and downs of a relationship in this number that will tug at your heartstrings. The short clip portrays the story of a boy who meets a girl on a mystical stormy night, and then a few shits of longing and sadness in their eyes, that has us curious to know what went wrong between them.

Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar had mesmerized her fans last in Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, which was a chartbuster hit. Now after a break, she is yet again back with another song which is composed by Neha Kakkar. Besides the stellar acting, the actors are seen in a range of jaw-dropping outfits.

