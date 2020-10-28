Divya Khosla Kumar 'missing' Teri Aaankhon Mein Song Rehearsals, Shares BTS Videos

Actress Divya Khosla who recently released her new song Teri Aankhon Mein alongside Pearl V Puri shared a BTS video from the rehearsals. In the video, the actress showed her preparation and hard work that had gone behind in bringing out the best for her fans. While captioning the video, she wrote how much she is missing the rehearsals even after the song is released.

Divya Khosla Kumar shares Teri Aankhon Mein song rehearsals video

The video starts with Divya full of energy, jumping on the sets as she eagerly starts with the rehearsals. The video then shows Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru who collaborated with Divya after their chartbuster Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi that went on to cross 330 million views on YouTube. The trio can be seen teaching Divya the hook steps as she tries hard to grasp all. The video also shows Pearl learning the steps and performing it with utmost grace in the final song. While captioning the post, Divya wrote that this is how she rehearsed for Teri Aankhon Mein. Adding she wrote that she is missing the super tough but super fun rehearsals with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

In another video, Divya can be seen performing a scene from the song and performing the same step. She captioned the post and wrote, “Let me take you to the rehearsal hall of #teriaankhonmein.” Promising audiences a sweet, sentimental story and unforgettable music, Teri Aankhon Mein is composed of Manan Bhardwaj with lyrics by Kumaar. The musical also boasts of a creative concept and ample nostalgia in the video.

Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar’s new song received a flake from singer Sona Mohapatra. Recently, Sona took a dig at Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar's music video Teri Aankhon Mein. The singer wrote that Divya is another member of the T-Series family who is “milking the business of music.” She shared a post on Twitter and wrote, “chalo one more T Series family member in the game of milking the business of music? (P.S that sounds terrible to me, clearly has no ‘emotions’ just a bunch of audio plugins & I feel bad for Darshan Raval & Neha Kakkar who need to piggybackedked upon) #TakingIndiaForGranted.”

