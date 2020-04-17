Divya Khosla Kumar Wears Handcuffs At Home, Fans Call It A 'kinky Idea' Amid Lockdown

Divya Khosla Kumar's trick to staying happy during the quarantine has set the internet ablaze. The Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi actor is seen wearing handcuffs at home and posing for the camera. Not to miss the quirky sunglasses too.

Divya Khosla Kumar wears handcuffs indoors

Divya Khosla Kumar's photos time and again storm the internet. The actor, who is quarantining at home amid Coronavirus lockdown shared a quirky picture on Instagram, but with a gripping message. Divya Khosla's Instagram photos give a glimpse of her wearing handcuffs at home. Donning comfy clothes indoors, she poses for the camera, wearing aviators. The caption says, "The trick to stay happy during this house arrest is to b glued to the humour that’s flowing with the situation".

Check out Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram post here:

Fans loved how Divya spread the message of staying indoors. While one fan said, "Wow kinky ideas during lockdown", another wrote, "Very glorious". Check out the comments.

Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar shared a video with a message to advocate social distancing amongst fans. The Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo actor said, "It's been two weeks I have been home, but my energy and spirit levels are the same. By staying at home, I'm being the perfect citizen our country needs right now, and also a salute to everyone who is staying indoors amid the COVID-19 lockdown."

