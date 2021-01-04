Divya Khosla Kumar Shows What Her 'Day 1 Of 2021 Looked Like', Shares Family Getaway Pics

Actress Divya Khosla Kumar who is busy completing her professional commitments seems to have taken some time off from work to spend quality time with family. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures from her family getaway to Amber Valley City in Maharashtra with her husband Bhushan Kumar and son Ruhaan.

Divya Khosla Kumar's family getaway

Clad in a black crop top and shorts, Divya enjoyed every bit of her vacay with family. In the pictures, she can be seen leaning out from a jeep with son Ruhaan while her husband Bhushan is seen seated inside the jeep and driving it. While captioning the post, the actress looked back at her first day of 2021 which is full of fun and enjoyment. She wrote, "1 of 2021 looked like this.” Divya married Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series Music and Film Production Co in 2005. Before marriage, the two had dated each other for a year.

The versatile starlet is known for juggling multiple facets of her life and was last seen in the song Teri Aankhon Mein, which also featured actor Pearl V Puri. Her performance in the song garnered her high praises and was on everyone's playlists on loop. Apart from this, she was also surprised fans with her last song Besharam Bewaffa that was sung by B Praak and Jaan. Along with Divya Khosla Kumar, Gautam Gulati and Siddharth Gupta were also a part of the song. The song Besharam Bewaffa song has crossed over five million views on YouTube. This song has a melancholic tune that drives the sentiments of grief and being felt cheated on, straight home. The lyrics are also meaningful as they involve a lot of metaphors. B Praak’s voice also justifies every emotion the song is trying to deliver. On the work front, the actress is shooting for her next film Satyamev Jayate 2 opposite John Abraham in Varanasi. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri.

(Image credit: Divya Khosla Kumar/ Instagram)

