Divya Khosla Kumar Wishes 'Satyamev Jayate 2' Co-actor John Abraham On B'day, Shares Pic

Actor John Abraham who is shooting for his upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2 in Lucknow ringed in his 49th birthday on December 17. The actor who is playing the role of a fierce cop in the film received beautiful birthday wishes from his leading lady Divya Khosla Kumar. The actress and filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a still from the film where she can be seen dressed as a bride while the handsome hunk can be seen as the groom. The two in the pictures can be seen indulging in a conversation in between the shoots.

Divya Khosla Kumar wishes John Abraham

While captioning the post, Divya called John her “best co-star” to date and wrote, “Happy Birthday @thejohnabraham the most amazing human being & the Bestestttttt costar.” Returning to the franchise as Virendra Rathod, Satyameva Jayate 2 will star John in the lead role. The first part showcased how he was against the corrupt cops and wiped them out with his non-nonsense avatar in the film. With the second part, fans can surely gear up for more action in complete filmy and massy style.

The first look poster featured John in a bulked-up avatar and a mustache with a plow in his hand. With him bleeding the colours of the tricolor in the poster, fans surely were left intrigued about the sequel of the film. The shoot of the same is currently going on in Lucknow and it also stars Divya Kumar Khosla. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to release on May 12, 2021. Apart from Divya, the actor also received birthday wishes from scores of other Bollywood stars and friends from the film fraternity. Sonakshi Sinha, Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal were some of the celebs who extended their wishes to the heartthrob on the special occasion.

Apart from Satyamev Jayate 2, John Abraham is set to appear in the movie Mumbai Saga and Attack where he plays the role of Ganpat Roy and Nikhil Sahay respectively. Other than these, the actor will also be a part of the movie Sardar & Grandson as well as Pathan which is set to begin filming in 2021.

