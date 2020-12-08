Divya Khosla Kumar Shares Her Version Of 'Besharam Bewaffa'; Urges Fans To Send Theirs

Renowned artist Divya Khosla Kumar has been enjoying the love received by her latest music video Besharam Bewaffa. She also dropped in something for her fans on her Instagram handle that all her fans and celebrity friends loved. Let’s take a look at what Divya Khosla Kumar shared on her Instagram handle.

Divya’s Besharam Bewaffa Reels

As Besharam Bewaffa enjoys a spectacular success, Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram handle and shared her own version of Besharam Bewaffa reels in which she can be seen with actor John Abraham as they were travelling in a flight together.

In the Besharam Bewaffa reels, Divya Khosla Kumar can be seen wearing a blue and white coloured salwar suit while John Abraham can be seen sleeping in his seat. In the reel, Divya made her version by making a sad expression on her face and then pointing the camera towards John Abraham who was sleeping on the next seat.

In the caption, Divya Khosla Kumar added how this was Divya and John’s version of Besharam Bewaffa reels and urged her fans to send their own versions of the same. She also stated how she was super excited to see the Besharam Bewaffa reels made by her fans. She later mentioned the makers of her music video at the end of her caption.

All of her fans were delighted to see Divya‘s version and depicted their love by commenting on how cute she looked in her reel and how much they have been loving Divya Khosla Kumar’s songs already. Artists such as Sharddha Arya and Urvashi Rautela also took to Instagram and praised the Besharam Bewaffa reels of Divya. Many of her fans send their love by dropping in heart emojis in the comments. Let’s have a look at how her fans reacted to her latest reel.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s songs

Lately, Divya Khosla Kumar’s songs have been trending among the audiences. Her first music video named Aiyyo Rama was released in 2000. In 2003, Kabhi Yaadon Mein Aaun got released which was again a huge hit. She later took a long break from it and then came back in 2017 with a remake of one of her earlier songs. Some of the other Divya Khosla Kumar’s songs include Teri Aankhon Mein, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi and the latest one, Besharam Bewaffa.

