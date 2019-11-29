Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns In White, Which One Is The Better Look Of The Actor?

Divya Khosla Kumar is an actor, director, and producer who began her career as an actor in the 2004 patriotic movie Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. She then did a course in editing and cinematography. After directing 20 music videos, Divya Khosla Kumar then made her directorial debut in the 2014 romantic movie Yaariyan. She has also directed many songs which includes Sanam Re, Baarish, Zor Lagake and more.

Divya although being a director has always been the talk of the town for her unique fashion statements. Recently, she was seen sporting two different white outfits. In her first look, Divya Khosla Kumar was seen wearing a white summer plain dress. The dress was synced at the waist and had off-shoulder frill detail. She rocked her look which casual footwear and minimalistic makeup. Hair tied in a high-tight ponytail with bangs completed her look.

In the second look, Divya Khosla Kumar was seen sporting a casual look which gave major goals to college-goers and teenage girls. She was seen wearing a plain white full sleeve shirt which she paired with casual ripped jeans. The twist of her outfit was all in the jeans that she wore. One side of the jeans has rainbows which gave out all unicorn vibes. The other side constituted power puff girls.

Divya Khosla Kumar in both of her white looks gave major fashion goals to all her fans and followers. Both her outfits were styled in unique ways. One seemed to be perfect to go out for brunch and the other was a perfect casual look. Young women can take fashion cues from Divya's style statements as presented above.

