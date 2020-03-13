Divya Khosla Kumar On Her Wardrobe Malfunction: 'I Just Wanted To Complete My Walk'

Divya Khosla Kumar was the talk of the town at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020, but mostly for the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, she faced. The actor handled the situation gracefully and completed her walk and later kept mum about it. She finally revealed what had actually happened on stage on that fateful day.

Divya Khosla Kumar's wardrobe malfunction

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Divya Khosla Kumar shared about what had happened with her wardrobe malfunction at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. She was also asked about how important is it to not lose confidence in a situation like this.

Divya Khosla Kumar's outfits at the Lakme Fashion week included a heavily embroidered lehenga skirt. Its weight was heavy to carry as well. She said that when a person is getting ready to walk on a ramp, there are a lot of things going on in their head like makeup, hair, and jewellery. She knew that the skirt was loose and also told her hair-dresser and stylist to tie the skirt with a thread. In the hotchpotch of getting ready, Divya assumed that the skirt was fixed, but it was not.

Divya then said that as she started to walk, she realised that the skirt was coming under her feet. She saw that the hook was open but she immediately held it tight and completed her walk. She said that her only thought was to complete her walk as she was already on the ramp and she could not do anything about it.

Later in the interview, Divya Khosla Kumar said that she had no idea that she handled it so gracefully as others told her. She also revealed that she was applauded backstage. Divya said that she reprimanded her hair-dresser and asked them to be careful as well. She also talked about how people must let go about wardrobe malfunctions as it can affect the actor's confidence.

Divya Khosla Kumar news

Divya Khosla Kumar was last seen in the music video of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi by Neha Kakkar. The actor will soon be seen in the movie Satyameva Jayate 2. She will star alongside John Abraham in the movie.

