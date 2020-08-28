Divyanka Tripathi Gets Candid About Life Amid Lockdown, Reveals Her Take On The Industry

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most celebrated artists of the Television fraternity. While maintaining social distancing, the actor, along with husband Vivek Dahiya, welcomed Lord Ganesha for the first time at their house this year. Now, in a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Divyanka was seen being candid about her personal and professional life.

Divyanka Tripathi being candid

As reported by the portal, Divyanka revealed that the lockdown did not affect her much as she was quite an ‘introvert’ and barely for an opportunity to stay at home. However, the past couple of months paved a way for her to just relax at home and she was enjoying ‘every bit of it’. Talking about the rumours of her joining Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she said that it was okay for people to speculate. However, taking responsibility for the situation, she ‘cleared the air’ as soon as she could.

ALSO READ| Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya 'challenges' Herself By 'posing For Self-portraits' While Hosting

Divyanka Tripathi on TV Vs Web series and Insider/ Outsider debate

During the interaction, Divyanka also said that TV shows were ‘quite relevant’. According to her, Indian TV shows catered to current trends and festivals, the tracks and stories were ‘actively changed’ according to TRP rate and people’s preference. However, when it came to Digital space, a ‘huge buffet of content’ was provided to the viewers. Owning to the outbreak of COVID-19, even the elderly had now begun to watch shows on digital platforms, she added.

ALSO READ| Ankita Bhargava’s ‘bal Ganesh’ Comment On Divyanka Tripathi's Post Has Won The Internet

Commenting on the insider/outsider debate, the actor expressed how television stars were easily tagged as ‘TV wala’ and they were never considered to be given quality work on other platforms. She added that TV actors were ‘hardworking and talented considering that the scripts were given to them at the ‘last-minute’ and everyone had to perform with ‘no preparations’ and ‘lowliest conditions’. Divyanka believed that TV actors, even after being in the entertainment industry, were considered as ‘outsiders’.

ALSO READ| Did You Know Divyanka Tripathi Won More Than 10 Awards For 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?

Divyanka Tripathi on married life with Vivek Dahiya

While concluding her interview, Divyanka also gave an insight into her personal life. She said that the duo had plans to travel and work more this year. But now everything was postponed. However, on a personal level, her life was ‘running smooth’. She added that her frequencies with husband Vivek were so much in sync that the duo didn’t even realise how ‘things passed by’. She exclaimed how the two divided their duties and gave each other ample time and space for ‘maintaining a balance.’

ALSO READ| Divyanka Tripathi And Ankita Lokhande Give Ethnic Fashion Cues This Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.