Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya 'challenges' Herself By 'posing For Self-portraits' While Hosting

Recently, television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram handle to explain her ‘challenges’ while hosting guests for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing a picture of herself, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, in her caption, explained that ‘posing for self-portraits is the most difficult part while playing a host’. Adding to the same, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya clarified that even though it becomes a task for her, she always manages to do it. Take a look at the picture shared:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's post:

As seen in the picture, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya can be seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol. Dressed in a baby pink Anarkali outfit with a yellow dupatta, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya kept her makeup minimal and went for an open tress look. Soon after Divyanka posted the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and lauded for her stellar fashion game and showered praises on her for looking ‘beautiful’. Take a look at how fans reacted to Divyanka’s post:

Fans react:

Just like many other celebrities from the television industry, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, too, celebrated Lord Ganesha’s presence from the confines of her home. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Ganesha’s idol and penned a heartfelt caption along with it. In her caption, Divyanka explained that even though their ‘Ganu’ stayed with them only for a short while, he left after giving them positivity and peace for the times to come. Take a look:

On the work front:

Reportedly, Tripathi kickstarted her acting journey in telefilms for Doordarshan, however, she became a household name after the success of Zee TV's drama fiction Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. In the show, Divyanka played the dual roles of Vidya, an orphan and illiterate girl, and Divya, a modern and literate girl. Later in her career, Divyanka played the role of Rashmi Sharma, a housewife in SAB TV's comedy-drama Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. Tripathi also hosted Star Plus' singing reality show The Voice 3.

