Ankita Bhargava’s ‘bal Ganesh’ Comment On Divyanka Tripathi's Post Has Won The Internet

Indian television actors and real-life couple, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya welcomed Ganpati Bappa for the first time in their home. Divyanka shared a post of the beautiful idol of the Bappa on her social media feed. Between the many comments, one comment caught the eye of the fans. It was Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s co-star Karan Patel’s wife, Ankita Bhargava’s comment that mentioned the couple should have their own Bal Ganesh by this time next year. Read further ahead.

Ankita Bhargava’s comment on Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s post

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Indian television actor and husband, Vivek Dahiya recently shifted into a new house. The couple welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their house for the first time that they had kept for one and a half days. In order to celebrate the auspicious occasion, Divyanka took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of Ganpati Bappa and the couple celebrating the festival.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya captioned the picture, “They say He comes to you when He wants to. He finds a way. Our Ganu was love at first sight. Stayed with us only a short while giving us positivity and peace for the times to come. Ganpati bappa moray. #EcofriendlyGanpati #DiveksFirst”.

Just as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no time. The post gained over two lakh fifty thousand (2,50,000) likes and people have spammed the comment section of the post with comments of blessings and wishing them togetherness. But, one comment really came into the lime-light making it to the headlines.

It was Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s co-star Karan Patel’s wife, Ankita Bhargava’s comment that said the couple should have a ‘bal ganesh’ of their own by this time next year.

Her comment read, “Having him come over is the most beautiful feeling ever!!! Godbless you guys with more and more happiness! ðŸ’–Next year Gannu bhaiyya ko company dene keliye koi Baal Ganesha hona chahiye! ðŸ¤ª #sorrybutnotsorryðŸ˜‚”. Fans too seem to have completely agreed with what Ankita Bhargava said as a fan commented saying “aapne hum fans k mu ki baat cheen li”.

Screenshot of Instagram comments

