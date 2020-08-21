Last Updated:

Did You Know Divyanka Tripathi Won More Than 10 Awards For 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?

Did you know Divyanka Tripathi won more than 10 awards for 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. She played the popular role of Ishima in the show & was loved by the fans

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi, the television celebrity is known for her acting chops and determination. She began her acting career in television from the serial ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ and also appeared in the eighth season of Nach Baliye with her husband. She was also the winner of the reality show for that season. The actor played the most well-known character of ‘Ishi Maa’ in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, which was one of the ruling shows of the TV industry. 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was a popular show airing on Star Plus under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. This Hindi-drama series, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was based on Manju Kapur's novel, Custody. The show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been among the longest-running shows that featured Divyanka Tripathi as ‘Dr. Ishita Bhalla’ and Karan Patel as 'Raman Bhalla' in the lead roles and enjoyed a high TRP on TV.

For this show, Divyanka Tripathi had received more than 10 awards and was appreciated for her amazing work. Below given is the list of Divyanka Tripathi’s award that she received for her role in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka Tripathi's awards for her show, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', Check out the list here-

YEAR

AWARD NAME

AWARD TITLE

WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED)

2014

Indian Telly Awards

Best Actress in a Lead Role

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2014

Indian Telly Awards

Best Onscreen Couple

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (with Karan Patel)

2014

Gold Awards

Boroplus Face of the Year

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2015

Indian Telly Awards

Best Jodi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (with Karan Patel)

2015

Asian Viewers Television Awards

Best Actress of the Year

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2016

Gold Awards

Boroplus Face of the Year

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2016

Gold Awards

Best Actress in a Lead Role

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2017

Gold Awards

Best Actress in a Lead Role

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2018

Gold Awards

Most Celebrated Actor (Female)

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2018

Gold Awards

Healthy Hair Award

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2018

Indian Television Academy Awards

Best Actress (Jury)

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2019

Indian Telly Awards

Best Actress in a Lead Role (Jury)

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2019

Indian Telly Awards

Television Personality of the Year

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

2019

Gold Awards

TV Personality of the Year

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Divyanka Tripathi, who played the lead role in this Indian drama went on to entertain the audience for over six years from 2013. Eventually, the show aired its final episode last year in December 2019. However, irrespective of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off-air, the show still stays in the hearts of the fans.

