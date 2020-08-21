Did You Know Divyanka Tripathi Won More Than 10 Awards For 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?

Divyanka Tripathi, the television celebrity is known for her acting chops and determination. She began her acting career in television from the serial ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ and also appeared in the eighth season of Nach Baliye with her husband. She was also the winner of the reality show for that season. The actor played the most well-known character of ‘Ishi Maa’ in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, which was one of the ruling shows of the TV industry.

Also read | Divyanka Tripathi On Karan Patel Playing Mr Bajaj In 'KZK': 'I'm Only Proud Of Him'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was a popular show airing on Star Plus under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. This Hindi-drama series, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was based on Manju Kapur's novel, Custody. The show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been among the longest-running shows that featured Divyanka Tripathi as ‘Dr. Ishita Bhalla’ and Karan Patel as 'Raman Bhalla' in the lead roles and enjoyed a high TRP on TV.

For this show, Divyanka Tripathi had received more than 10 awards and was appreciated for her amazing work. Below given is the list of Divyanka Tripathi’s award that she received for her role in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Also read | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shows Off Her Versatility By Sharing Pics Dressed As Lady Gabbar

Divyanka Tripathi's awards for her show, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', Check out the list here-

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED) 2014 Indian Telly Awards Best Actress in a Lead Role Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2014 Indian Telly Awards Best Onscreen Couple Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (with Karan Patel) 2014 Gold Awards Boroplus Face of the Year Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2015 Indian Telly Awards Best Jodi Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (with Karan Patel) 2015 Asian Viewers Television Awards Best Actress of the Year Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2016 Gold Awards Boroplus Face of the Year Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2016 Gold Awards Best Actress in a Lead Role Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2017 Gold Awards Best Actress in a Lead Role Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2018 Gold Awards Most Celebrated Actor (Female) Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2018 Gold Awards Healthy Hair Award Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2018 Indian Television Academy Awards Best Actress (Jury) Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2019 Indian Telly Awards Best Actress in a Lead Role (Jury) Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2019 Indian Telly Awards Television Personality of the Year Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2019 Gold Awards TV Personality of the Year Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Also read | Did you know Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' one of the longest-running TV shows?

Divyanka Tripathi, who played the lead role in this Indian drama went on to entertain the audience for over six years from 2013. Eventually, the show aired its final episode last year in December 2019. However, irrespective of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off-air, the show still stays in the hearts of the fans.

Also read | Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Is Still Fan-favoruite; Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.