Diwali for Bollywood was with family; Priyanka-Nick shine; other stars post stunning pics

Though the momentum might not have been at its peak due to COVID-19, but Diwali was being celebrated with fanfare. Even celebrities of the film industry basked in the ‘Festival of Lights’ by decking up in traditional attires, decorating their house and indulging in rituals. A highlight was how the stars spent time with their family and posted stunning pictures.

Diwali for Bollywood stars was with family

The celebrations of Diwali is not restricted to just India, and people across the world mark the occasion in various ways. This was showcased by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who celebrated Diwali with her husband, actor-musician Nick Jonas in the USA. Wearing a saree and flaunting floral print like her husband, Priyanka shared a loved-up picture of the couple looking into each others’ eyes while holding diyas.

Milind Soman also decked up in traditional attire with wife Ankita Konwar, who looked beautiful in a saree. The duo performed pooja, and also decorated their house with a rangoli and diya. The actor-fitness enthusiast urged his followers to ‘Think good, speak good, do good.’

Happy Diwali people!!!!! Think good, speak good, do good :) pic.twitter.com/oLhoRn7FK9 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 14, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha and children, actor Sonakshi Sinha and Luv Sinha, who recently contested in the Bihar elections, performed prayers at their residence.

Kapil Sharma shared hearwarming pictures with daughter Anayra, wife Ginni Chatrath and mother Janak Rani, dressed in dark-coloured shades and all smiles.

Kartik Aaryan too upped the ethnic glam quotient as he posted a candid snap with doctor-sister Kritika. The actor believed that everything was going to be alright amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also quipped, 'This Diwali, Happy Children’s Day', which was also celebrated on Saturday.

Sonali Bendre Behl celebrated with husband, filmmaker Goldier Behl and son Ranveer. Posing in ethnic attire, the actor urged her fans to 'focus on the positives' as they celebrated with ‘less fanfare but a lot more togetherness.’

Pooja Hegde, who has been on a roll with multiple film signings in the past few weeks, and her family members wore matching bright traditional attires to wish ‘love, light, positivity and happiness’ to the fans on the occasion.

Ananya Panday posed with her parents, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, sister Rysa, cousin Ahaan and others.

