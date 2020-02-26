Alia Bhatt Roped In For 'Hindi Medium' Director Saket Chaudhary's Next Social Drama

Alia Bhatt is one of the best artists that Bollywood has to offer and has given some of the most memorable Bollywood films. The actor seems to be juggling between doing many projects as well as getting signed in some more. A piece of recent news regarding Alia gives a glimpse of what can be expected of Alia Bhatt this year.

Alia Bhatt in a social drama

According to a report on a news portal, Alia Bhatt will be a part of a movie directed by Saket Chaudhary. Saket Chaudhary is known for his 2017 movie Hindi Medium. Alia's next will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The report also claims that Saket's movie will be a social drama in which Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of the protagonist. It talked about how Saket Chaudhary was working on a script after Hindi Medium. He wanted the script to have both humour and a crucial social message. The story of the movie will be set in India. Alia reportedly read the script and got a liking for it. She has given a nod to this project but is yet to sign the contract. While Alia Bhatt is ready to be a part of this movie, the makers of the film are still looking for the lead man in the movie. Once they are sure of the cast, the announcement of the movie will be done.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Brahmastra. The actor will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will be releasing in May 2020. Alia Bhatt is also a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her look in the movie was teased on her Instagram.

