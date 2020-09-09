Do You Know Hrithik Roshan Designed His Own T-shirt Looks In 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'?

Hrithik Roshan, in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, was seen with short t-shirts and sleeveless jackets. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan turned out to be a costume designer for his own looks in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Reportedly, the actor once adopted a look and decided to follow the same for the whole movie. Hrithik Roshan tried on a t-shirt that was too short for him. He loved the look and so he decided to follow the same look. The interesting thing about this was that the War actor used to cut the bottoms of his t-shirt to make it short.

Picture Courtesy: Still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan praises Tovino Thomas' 'Minnal Murali'; latter says 'Thank you Krrish'

Other interesting trivia about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

According to a report, the song It's Raining Men was used without permission from the right holders. Hence, the director was sued in a UK court.

The logo that appeared on the helicopters in this film is the logo for Yash Raj Films. But it was shown as a logo of Yash Raichand's company in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan shot for a cameo role, but later he asked the director to remove his scene.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s dance on the famous song Aati Kya Khandala is from Rani Mukerji's debut film, Ghulam (1998).

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan & family come together for the last aarti before Ganesh Visarjan; See video

The film is one of the first Indian movies that had a making-of book written for it.

Aryan Khan, who is Shahrukh Khan's oldest son, played the role of young Rahul.

Johnny Lever and his son Jesse Lever both appeared in the film by playing the role of Haldiram and his son.

Waheeda Rehman was initially cast as Amitabh Bachchan's mother, and she even shot for some of the scenes. However, her husband passed away during the making and she walked out of the film.

It was the first film of Hrithik Roshan with Dharma Productions. Later, he again collaborated with Dharma Productions after 11 years for the revenge action drama Agneepath (2012).

Rapper D- Block sampled the song Bole Chudiyan for one of his famous songs Hello.

Temptation by Omarion sampled the song Suraj Hua Madham.

The voice of the cricket commentator on the radio is actually of Ian Botham, who is a well-known English cricketer.

Moses Charles song Indrani was a cover version of the song Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham.

Also Read| Can you see Hrithik Roshan play Sheen's charming avatar in 'Two and a Half Men'?

Also Read| New character in Free Fire: Hrithik Roshan revealed as a new playable character named Jai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.