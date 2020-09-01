Hrithik Roshan & Family Come Together For The Last Aarti Before Ganesh Visarjan; See Video

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to share a video compilation of the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony which was held today. In the video posted, the actor’s entire family has come together as they participate in the last aarti before the Visarjan. The family seems to be having a lot of fun as they devote themselves to prayers and enjoy their time together. The video has been receiving a lot of love from Hrithik Roshan’s fans who have also flooded the comments section with blessings and wishes.

Visarjan ceremony at Hrithik’s house

Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to share a video from the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony that happened in the presence of his entire family. In the video posted, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Hridhaan Roshan, and Hrehaan Roshan are seen participating in the traditional ceremony with a lot of enthusiasm.

They all have also been spotted taking aarti from the auspicious dia before they bid farewell for the year. The prayer ‘Jai Dev’ is heard in the background while the video rolls out.

In the caption for the post, Hrithik Roshan has mentioned how special Ganpati festival is for him. It is a traditional event in the Roshan family which is celebrated in a grand manner with family and friends. In the caption, the actor has mentioned that this festival always brought back childhood for him. He has spoken about how the festival is about comforting the inner child with love for no specific reason.

Hrithik Roshan has added that for him, Ganesh Chaturthi is all about love rather than religion. He has always strongly believed that Lord Ganesh listens to him whenever he seeks him out. Have a look at the heartfelt post made by Hrithik Roshan here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have hailed Lord Ganesh while wishing the actor on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. They have also mentioned how delighted they are to see the family coming together to celebrate the special day. Have a look at few of the comments on Hrithik Roshan's post here.

