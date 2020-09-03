Can You See Hrithik Roshan Play Sheen's Charming Avatar In 'Two And A Half Men'?

Two and a Half Men is a popular American sitcom that has 12 seasons starting 2003 and ending in 2015. The premise of the show is based on a hedonistic writer called Charlie, his brother called Alan and the latter’s troublemaker son, Jake. When Alan divorces his wife, the father-son duo move into Charlie’s Malibu home. But this makes Charlie’s independent, free life more complicated than he wished it to be. Their everyday antics make up the episodes of Two and a Half Men. If this sitcom is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who are perfect for the role.

Charlie Harper - Hrithik Roshan

He used to be a rock singer who now composes jingles for kids and loves his bachelor life. Despite his mean and sardonic exterior, he has a good heart. Hrithik Roshan’s character in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was something on this line making him the ideal choice for this role.

Image credit: Charlie Sheen Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Alan Harper - Abhay Deol

He is Charlie’s brother who moves into the latter’s luxurious beachfront home in Malibu after a divorce. Although he is an intelligent man, his bad luck, poor choices and constant neglect from his brother and mother makes him a grumpy character. Known for his great acting skills, Abhay Deol might be just the person for this role.

Image credit: JonCryerofficial fanpage Instagram, Abhay Deol Instagram

Jake Harper- Archit Deodhar

He is the troublemaker son of Alan who also moves in with his father into Charlie’s house. After delivering a brilliant performance in Killa, Archit Deodhar seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: Twoandahalfmen_fanpage Instagram, still from movie Killa

Walden Schimdt- Farhan Akhtar

He is Alan’s best friend who, despite owning a multimillion company, is immature and naïve. However, during his stay in Charlie’s house, he grows into a responsible adult and strikes a close friendship with the people in Alan’s life. Known for his brilliant acting skills, Farhan Akhtar seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: AshtonKutcherdaily Instagram, Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Berta - Kirron Kher

She is the housekeeper for the Harper men who eventually become their close friend. Despite her animosity towards Alan and Jake, she adores Charlie and later Walden. Known for her boisterous roles in movies like Dostana, Hum Tum and more, Kirron Kher seems like she will be able to pull off this character with ease.

Image credit: Conchata Ferrell Instagram, purusuttom178 Instagram

Evelyn Harper - Dimple Kapadia

She is Alan and Charlie’s mother who is known for her bold life. She also works in LA as a realtor and known for her romantic relationships with both men and women. Known for her stylish avatars and great acting skills, Dimple Kapadia seems like the ideal choice for this role.

Image credit: Holland Taylor Instagram, Dimplekapadiafanpage Instagram

Judith Harper-Melnick - Karisma Kapoor

She is the ex-wife of Alan who is known for being mean and selfish. Although she has divorced Alan, she still pops up in his life from time to time. Being a great actor, Karisma Kapoor seems like just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Marin Kinkle Instagram, Karisma Kapoor

Rose - Kalki Koechlin

She is Charlie’s neighbour who also stalks him but later becomes good friends with the Harper’s. She also gets into a romantic relationship with Charlie and later Walden. In the finale episode, everyone discovers that Rose had kept Charlie imprisoned for four years. Being a brilliant actor, Kalki Koechlin seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Melanie Lynskey Instagram, Kalki Koechlin Instagram

