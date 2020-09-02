Hrithik Roshan Praises Tovino Thomas' 'Minnal Murali'; Latter Says 'Thank You Krrish'

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas recently thanked Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan after the latter appreciated the former's forthcoming movie Minnal Murali's teaser. Tovino Thomas, in a social media post, wrote: "And that’s India’s iconic superhero KRRISH wishing the new entrant Minnal Murali to the superhero arena! Thank you sir." (sic) Interestingly, several Indian celebrities are heaping praises on Minnal Murali's teaser. A few days ago, actor Arjun Kapoor showered praise on the film's teaser. "Regional cinema keeps surprising me with original content and execution," (sic), wrote Arjun Kapoor.

Check out the post:

Minnal Murali's teaser released during Onam

Minnal Murali's first teaser was released by several Indian celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Keerthy Suresh, and Vijay Sethupathi. Others shared the same online on Monday, August 31. The 69 seconds teaser gives a peek into the life of a homegrown superhero, who goes by the name of Minnal Murali. He is an extraordinary man, who possesses a superpower. Minnal Murali has also captivated the minds of people from a hamlet in Kerala with his amusing antics. The teaser released a few days ago has already crossed two million views online.

Check out Minnal Murali teaser:

All details about Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali

Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, also features actors like Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, and others in prominent roles. The film is directed by Basil Joseph and written by Arun AR and Justin Mathew. Meanwhile, popular cinematographer Sameer Thahir will be cranking the camera, and Livingston Mathew will be editing the film. The movie is produced by Sophia Paul under her banner Weekend Blockbusters. A few weeks ago, the first look of the film was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, last seen in Siddharth Anand's War (2019), is all set to start preparing for the third installment of the popular film franchise, Krrish. The forthcoming movie is reportedly directed by Hrithik Roshan's father and popular director Rakesh Roshan. Krrish sequel is currently in pre-production. The Hrithik Roshan starrer's official announcement will be made by the makers soon. Besides the upcoming flick, Hrithik Roshan is in talks with filmmakers for his next film.

