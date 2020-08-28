Fadnavis Responds On Sandip Ssingh Link Purported By Congress; Says 'Do Your Homework'

Hitting back at senior Congress leader Sachin Sawant who asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP's hand in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, former CM Devendra Fadnavis said, the Congress leader is "not doing his homework."

This comes after Sachin Sawant tweeted a photo of Devendra Fadnavis with Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip SSingh whose actions in the events surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death have raised eyebrows. Fadnavis countered Sawant's claim by saying that he was there at an event and the case is not about the photo.

.@OfficeofUT , @AnilDeshmukhNCP request you to see @BJP4India angle in following request. CBI to qn Mr. Sandeep Singh in drug nexus in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase . He is a producer of a biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' whose poster was launched by Fadnavis ji.https://t.co/ZmqaXwWCGP https://t.co/Ne1lFxZKEu pic.twitter.com/7TyO3u2Trn — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) August 28, 2020

'Investigate on the drugs nexus prevailing in Bollywood'

Sawant's comment came in response to BJP leader Ram Kadam's demand of a thorough probe in the drug nexus prevailing in Bollywood. In a letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kadam said there has been "a widespread and rampant" discussion going on concerning drugs and the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also clarified that no leader from the BJP has taken the name of Aaditya Thackeray. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde also released a statement saying that Rhea "does not know and has never met" Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray till today.

Fadnavis also said that the revelations coming from the death case of the late actor are "extremely shocking." "The questions needs to be answered. CBI is coming after 40 days. Hard disks must have been destroyed. What was the political pressure on Mumbai police? Had the truth came out before, the evidence would have been protected," he said.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea, Showik, Pithani, Neeraj, Miranda all at CBI

After summoning four alleged drug peddlers earlier in the day for their alleged dealings in banned drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty summoned by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

'Summons will be issued at the right time'

"Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources told Republic TV. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country's financial capital.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty makes angry gesture at camera upon arrival at CBI in Sushant case; WATCH

Sources added that they will investigate how easily are banned substance and narcotics available not only for Bollywood celebs but also to Mumbaikars. The agency sources said that summons to Rhea Chakraborty and others will be issued "at the right time as they are just the tip of the iceberg."

READ | 'Rhea Chakraborty & others just tip of iceberg': NCB to probe drug cartel-Bollywood link

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.