Does Kajol Take All Calls In The Devgn Household? Ajay Devgn Has This To Say

Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with the film The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha. The actress is currently working on a promotional tour for the series. A clip from the trailer launch event is doing rounds on social media.

Ajay Devgn, who is also the film's producer, accompanied his wife for the trailer launch of The Trial. During the press conference for the show, the Singham actor was asked if there are any similarities between Kajol, the person, and her character on the show. The question implied that the actress’s role in the series, Noyonika Sengupta is a fierce woman who lives life on her own terms.

He was asked if Kajol embodies the character in real life as well by taking major decisions in their household. To this, the actress gave an instant refusal claiming that she does not take the decisions. However, her husband had differing opinions on the same.

Ajay Devgn asked the person questioning him if he is married. This invited applause and laughter from the room. He then continued by saying that anyone who is married will have the same answer.

Kajol to lead a courtroom drama - The Trial

(Kajol from the series The Trial. | Image: YouTube Screengrab)

Kajol headlines the courtroom drama The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha. The two-minute trailer of the series was released today (June 12). The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

In the series, the Fanaa actress plays the role of an advocate. Her personal life is turbulent after she finds out about her husband’s infidelity. She is faced with a tougher challenge when she learns that the husband has been charged with accepting sexual favours as bribes.

The film is helmed by Suparn Verma and is a remake of the British series The Good Wife. It also stars Kubrra Sait, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Sheena Chohan and Gaurav Pandey among others. The trailer launch of the series today was attended by Ajay Devgn, who has produced the project.