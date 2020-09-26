Can You Picturize Anushka & Rashmika Play The Cousins In "Dolly Kitty...." South Remake?

Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamkte Sitare is a new Netflix film which revolves around the life of two cousin sisters, Dolly and Kajal. Dolly is a married woman with two sons, one of which seems to like dolls and tea sets more than cricket and trains. Her relationship with her husband is also on the rocks and the man often finds shady means to keep himself happy. On the other hand, is Kajal, Dolly’s cousin, who tries to make it big in the big bad world and gets a job in a romance app company. She poses as Kitty, a companion for her lonely male callers. On their way to find happiness and self-worth, they encounter several problems but both emerge successful in their venture. If this movie is remade with South Indian actors, here’s a list of actors who would be perfect for the said roles.

Dolly- Anushka Shetty

She is the older sister who is living a life of pretended marital bliss. She is lonely and often gets jealous of her young cousin for her freedom and high-paid job. Being a good actor, Anushka Shetty seems ideal to pull off this role.

Image credit: Konkona SenSharma Instagram, Anushka Shetty Instagram

Kitty/ Kajal- Rashmika Mandanna

She is the younger cousin who comes to Noida to live with her sister and escape an arranged marriage. She works at a romance app company and earns big bucks. She also tries to live a free-spirited life but often finds herself entangled in messy situations. Known for her acting skills, Rashmika Mandanna seems ideal to play this role.

Image credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Osmaan Ansari- Vijay Deverakonda

He is a young college student who works for a food delivery company to pay for his education. He gets attracted to Dolly and vice versa. However, at the end of the film, he gets killed in a riot. Vijay Deverakonda seems like just the actor for this role, being known for his great acting skills.

Image credit: Amol Parashar Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Shazia- Tamannaah Bhatia

She is a young promiscuous woman whom Kajal befriends at the rented living quarters. Known for being a good actor with a similar spunky attitude, Tamannaah Bhatia seems ideal to pull off this role.

Image credit: Kubbra Sait Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

DJ Teja- Dulquer Salmaan

He is a local DJ who is Shazia’s boyfriend but she leaves him for another. He later gets together with Kajal. Being a great actor, Dulquer Salmaan seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Karan Kundrra Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Pradeep- Mahesh Babu

He is a customer at the romance app where Kajal works. He pretends to be someone else to get into a relationship with her but it is later revealed that he is a married man with a kid. With a charming smile and great acting skills, Mahesh Babu might be able to pull off the role.

Image credit: Netflix Instagram, Mahesh Babu Instagram

