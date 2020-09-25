Re-imagining Pen15 Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Ananya & Alaya In Maya & Anna's Role?

Pen15 is an American comedy show which premiered in 2019. It is a web series which is available for streaming on Hulu. The plot of the show is based on two young girls and their middle school experiences and misadventures. It focuses on their daily activities and school days. If this show is remade with a Bollywood cast, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles.
She is a Japanese-American middle-schooler who studies in the seventh grade. She is known for her shy and sensitive nature but can make friends easily. Known for being a good actor, Alaya F seems like just the person for this role.
She is Maya’s best friend and also studies in the seventh grade. She is known for her exceptional singing skill and often finds respite in it from her troubled life. She seems to be more mature than Maya but more susceptible to peer pressure. Being a good actor, Ananya Pandey seems ideal to essay this role in the remake.
He is Maya’s father who works as a musician. He is often off to tour with his band known as Steely Dan. Having already essayed a musician in Yuvraaj, Anil Kapoor might be able to pull off this role with ease.
Also Read: Re-imagining Enola Homes Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Alaya F Play Enola In The Remake?
Also Read: Can You See Katrina & Anushka Play Caroline & Max In '2 Broke Girls' Bollywood Remake?
He is Anna’s father who often ends up sleeping on their couch after having a fight with his wife. Being a good actor, Ajay Devgn seems perfect for this role.
She is Anna’s mother who often finds herself clashing with her husband. She is also known for her New Age spirituality. Who better to essay Ajay Devgn’s reel-life wife than his real-life wife, Kajol. Not to mention she is a great actor and will be able to pull off this role with ease.
He is friends with Anna and Maya and often carpools with them to school. He also develops a crush on Maya. Being a good actor, Kartik Aaryan seems perfect for this role in a Bollywood remake.
Also Read: Can You See Anushka Sharma Play Mildred In Ratched's Cast For A Bollywood Remake?
Also Read: Re-imagining 'The Mandalorian' Cast In B'wood, Can You See Hrithik Play Din Djarin? Read
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.