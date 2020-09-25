Re-imagining Pen15 Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Ananya & Alaya In Maya & Anna's Role?

Pen15 is an American comedy show which premiered in 2019. It is a web series which is available for streaming on Hulu. The plot of the show is based on two young girls and their middle school experiences and misadventures. It focuses on their daily activities and school days. If this show is remade with a Bollywood cast, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles.

Maya Ishii-Peters – Alaya F

She is a Japanese-American middle-schooler who studies in the seventh grade. She is known for her shy and sensitive nature but can make friends easily. Known for being a good actor, Alaya F seems like just the person for this role.

Image credit: Maya Erskine Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Anna Kone - Ananya Pandey

She is Maya’s best friend and also studies in the seventh grade. She is known for her exceptional singing skill and often finds respite in it from her troubled life. She seems to be more mature than Maya but more susceptible to peer pressure. Being a good actor, Ananya Pandey seems ideal to essay this role in the remake.

Image credit: Anna Konkle Instagram, Ananya Pandey Instagram

Fred Peters - Anil Kapoor

He is Maya’s father who works as a musician. He is often off to tour with his band known as Steely Dan. Having already essayed a musician in Yuvraaj, Anil Kapoor might be able to pull off this role with ease.

Image credit: Richard Karn Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

Curtis Kone - Ajay Devgn

He is Anna’s father who often ends up sleeping on their couch after having a fight with his wife. Being a good actor, Ajay Devgn seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: jurrassicpark_russia Instagram, Ajay Devgn Instagram

Kathy Kone - Kajol

She is Anna’s mother who often finds herself clashing with her husband. She is also known for her New Age spirituality. Who better to essay Ajay Devgn’s reel-life wife than his real-life wife, Kajol. Not to mention she is a great actor and will be able to pull off this role with ease.

Image credit: Melora Walters Instagram, Kajol Instagram

Sam Zablowski - Kartik Aaryan

He is friends with Anna and Maya and often carpools with them to school. He also develops a crush on Maya. Being a good actor, Kartik Aaryan seems perfect for this role in a Bollywood remake.

Image credit: Taj Cross Instagram, Kartik Aaryan Instagram

