Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Know The Release Date And Time On Netflix

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare movie stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. The Alankrita Shrivastava-directorial is a comedy satire flick featuring Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar as supporting characters. It premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival on October 4, 2019. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare movie could not release in theatres. The makers announced its digital premiere on OTT platform Netflix. Thus, there is everything fans of the actors need to know about Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release time on Netflix and date. Read on:

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release time and date

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare movie is Ekta Kapoor’s first production which would mark its release on Netflix and not ALTBalaji. Recently, the makers dropped its trailer on September 4, 2020. They also announced the premiere of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix. Check out details about Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release time on Netflix.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release date on Netflix

The streaming of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix would take place on September 18, 2020, Friday. The platform and the makers of the movie announced the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release date on Netflix on September 3, 2020, Thursday. Check out details about Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release time on Netflix.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release time on Netflix

As the makers dropped Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare movie’s trailer, they announced the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release date on Netflix as well. However, not much information is available about the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release time on Netflix.

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

All about Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte on Netflix

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare movie stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as Dolly and Kitty respectively. The story of the film revolves around two cousins, who belong to a middle-class family. It follows their lives as Kitty arrives in Noida to stay with her sister and figures to live in a developed city with minimal skills and education. Moreover, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix shows their adventures and changed lifestyle, while staying connected.

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.