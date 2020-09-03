'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ Poster Has Konkona And Bhumi In Glitzy Avatars; See

The makers of the movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare have unveiled the new poster of the movie. The trailer of the film starring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma will also be out tomorrow. The movie is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The new glitzy and intriguing poster of the movie may make one even more excited for the same.

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' poster unveiled

Talking about the poster, Konkona and Bhumi, who essay the role of sisters Dolly and Kitty respectively in the movie, can be seen posing alongside each other. Bhumi can be seen sporting an intense and mysterious expression while donning a light brown colored attire and a checkered bandana neckpiece. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor can also be seen flaunting her wavy locks and her bold eye-makeup.

On the other hand, Konkona's look from the poster screams of drama. She can be seen donning a pink saree with a white floral printed blouse. She can be seen wearing a long white beaded neckpiece and stud earrings with the look. She further opts for her hair to be kept open with a Bindi on the forehead to complete the look. However, the Mr. and Mrs. Iyer actor's look from the poster stands out due to the glares and a cigarette tucked behind her ear on the poster.

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' trailer will be out tomorrow

Bhumi captioned the poster stating that Dolly and Kitty are coming with a handful of problems and a head full of dreams. She added girls frolicking together along with a red heart emoji. She also added that the trailer of the film will be releasing tomorrow, which is on September 4, 2020.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted on the same leaving an excited emoticon while the other fans also expressed their excitement and love for the same in the comments section. Take a look at the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare poster along with the reaction of others to the same.

The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Kubra Sait, Amol Parashar, and Karan Kundra in the lead roles. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor. It also had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival last year.

