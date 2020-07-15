Bhumi Pednekar And Konkona's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' To Come On Netflix

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma will soon be released on Netflix. The film featuring the two prominent stars was initially set for a theatrical release; however, due to the ongoing pandemic situations, the film will now release on the OTT platform Netflix. Several films in the past have opted for an online release due to the fact that the theatres will most likely remain shut for a while due to safety concerns of the general public. A news portal reported that several streaming services were in the race to acquire streaming rights of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare however it was Netflix who eventually got it.

Netflix will stream Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

The discussion for the online release of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare had been going on since May, according to a source who revealed the details to an entertainment portal. Several digital platforms had approached the makers of the film, however, after several meetings and discussion, it was finalised that Netflix will be the one to stream Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. According to the same portal, Amazon Prime too had their eyes set on the film as the director’s Lipstick Under My Burkha had earned them tremendous attention and viewership. However, Netflix has been the streaming partner selected by the makers and thus the film will now be exclusively available on the OTT platform, according to a news portal.

The film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare revolves around the lives of two cousins, played by Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma. They play the characters of Dolly and Kajal and the duo share a secret between them. Vikrant Massey too will be seen in the film, in a rather pivotal role. According to a news portal, the film will focus on feminism and women empowerment in general. Fans of both Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma are excited about the film and are eager to find out how the film will turn out, according to a news portal.

