Amitabh Bachchan's Movies' Remakes With Rajinikanth In The Lead Role

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen making a special appearance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Ghoomketu and he will next be seen in Gulbo Sitabo and Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. He has been a part of several movies over the years. Many of his films have been remade in South Indian languages with Rajinikanth in the lead role. So, here are some of the remakes of Amitabh Bachchan's movies starring Rajinikanth:

'Shankar Salim Simon' remake of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

The iconic Hindi classic Amar Akbar Anthony was remade in Tamil as Shankar Salim Simon. Amar Akbar Anthony was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of that year. The 1978 remake features Vijaykumar playing the role of Shankar, Jaiganesh playing the role of Salim, and Rajinikanth in the lead role of Simon. Rajinikanth not only made the Manmohan Desai directorial in Tamil but also in Telugu and the Telugu flick portrays Krishna in the role of Robert, Rajinikanth essaying the role of Ram and Chandra Mohan essaying the role of Rahim.

'Billa' remake of 'Don'

Billa is one of the most successful films in Rajinikanth's entire acting career. Rajinikanth's performance in the film was widely acclaimed. The 1980 flick is the remake of Bachchan's popular movie, Don, that is written by legendary writers Salim and Javed. The classic action thriller of Amitabh Bachchan has some unforgettable songs including Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar, Main Hoon Don, and several others sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosale.

'Thee' remake of 'Deewaar'

One of the superhit movies of Amitabh Bachchan, Deewaar narrates the story of two brothers who decide on choosing their individual paths in lives. Thee narrates the same story with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The remake was one of Rajinikanth's blockbusters.

'Velaikkaran' remake of 'Namak Halal'

Namak Halal is directed by Prakash Mehra. The movie got released in 1982 and the flick features one of the most favourite Bollywood on-screen pairs, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. The flick is remade in Tamil with the title, Velaikkaran. The remake version also became widely popular. The Tamil flick is directed by SP Muthuraman and features Rajinikanth, Sarath Babu and Amala in key roles.

