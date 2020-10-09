Sana Khan's Headline-making Controversies Before She Quit Acting

Actor Sana Khan recently surprised her fans with an official announcement of quitting showbiz. She took to social media and shared a post on Instagram, recalling her journey in the entertainment industry. The actor concluded by saying that she did not want to make wealth and fame her end goal. During her professional journey, she has been a part of several controversies that made headlines. So, we have compiled some of the controversies that you must check out right away. Read on:

Sana Khan's controversies before she quit acting

The case of mistaken identity

Sana Khan made headlines when she received phone calls and RIP messages on her social media profiles. It happened when an actor of the same name passed away, but people thought that it was her who died. Thus, Sana Khan got numerous calls and texts from her near and dear ones. She also expressed her shock in an interview about seeing her pictures on the reports of other actor’s demise.

Sana Khan’s relationship with Melvin Louis

Sana Khan was rumoured to be in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. Earlier in 2019, the actor used to share her pictures with the latter. Later on, she revealed the news of her breakup. Moreover, Sana Khan stated that Melvin Louis was cheating on her for a long time. Their social media also proved their growing hostility towards each other at that time.

Appearance in Bigg Boss Season 6

Sana Khan appeared in the sixth season of Bigg Boss and became a household name. She gained attention for her charming personality. Additionally, she emerged as the second runner up on the reality show. However, her friendship with housemate Aashka Goradia made headlines. It began when Sana Khan suffered from an allergy, and the latter attempted to comfort her. Moreover, when the contestants voted her out of the house, she said that she could not be like her inmates Aijaz Khan and behave like him to entertain the public.

Sana Khan’s controversial TV commercial

Sana Khan’s television commercial for men’s underwear brand garnered a lot of attention. It made headlines for being provocative.

